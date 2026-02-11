Sold automatic rifles, grenade launchers, and ammunition. SBU exposed 7 arms dealers in 4 regions of Ukraine

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have blocked new attempts to illegally sell "trophy" Soviet and Russian weapons in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

In addition to the SBU, police officers also participated in special operations. In four regions of Ukraine, 7 underground dealers of combat weapons were detained. Among the seized items were Kalashnikov assault rifles, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and boxes of ammunition of various calibers.

In Vinnytsia region, in cooperation with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three contract soldiers from different military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were exposed, who were taking "trophy" weapons from the combat zone on the eastern front for sale.

All three suspects were caught "red-handed" when they tried to sell three Russian-made AK-12 assault rifles with ammunition.

In Zakarpattia region, two more criminals were exposed. One of them was a 42-year-old unemployed man who set up a weapons cache near the local bus station and was looking for customers to sell to.

The other was a 35-year-old deserter who tried to secretly sell an arsenal of combat grenades that he kept in the yard of a private house.

In Zaporizhzhia, in cooperation with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a 31-year-old mobilized man was detained who had voluntarily left his military unit and taken with him two assault rifles and an RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher with three rounds. He planned to sell the stolen weapons through acquaintances in the frontline city.

In Rivne region, a local leader of a volunteer formation of the territorial community was detained, who tried to sell a batch of Russian grenades along with an AK-74 assault rifle and ammunition, brought from the southern regions of Ukraine, where hostilities are currently taking place.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

All seized weapons and ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces at the front, the SBU added.

