01:50 PM • 384 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 4942 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11576 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 21097 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 20685 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 35805 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36512 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32370 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32127 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25598 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusives
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 21075 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 37601 views
Sold automatic rifles, grenade launchers, and ammunition. SBU exposed 7 arms dealers in 4 regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The SBU and police detained 7 individuals in four regions of Ukraine for attempting to illegally sell weapons. Among the seized items were Kalashnikov automatic rifles, RPGs, and ammunition.

Sold automatic rifles, grenade launchers, and ammunition. SBU exposed 7 arms dealers in 4 regions of Ukraine
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have blocked new attempts to illegally sell "trophy" Soviet and Russian weapons in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

In addition to the SBU, police officers also participated in special operations. In four regions of Ukraine, 7 underground dealers of combat weapons were detained. Among the seized items were Kalashnikov assault rifles, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and boxes of ammunition of various calibers.

In Vinnytsia region, in cooperation with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three contract soldiers from different military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were exposed, who were taking "trophy" weapons from the combat zone on the eastern front for sale.

All three suspects were caught "red-handed" when they tried to sell three Russian-made AK-12 assault rifles with ammunition.

In Zakarpattia region, two more criminals were exposed. One of them was a 42-year-old unemployed man who set up a weapons cache near the local bus station and was looking for customers to sell to.

The other was a 35-year-old deserter who tried to secretly sell an arsenal of combat grenades that he kept in the yard of a private house.

In Zaporizhzhia, in cooperation with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a 31-year-old mobilized man was detained who had voluntarily left his military unit and taken with him two assault rifles and an RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher with three rounds. He planned to sell the stolen weapons through acquaintances in the frontline city.

In Rivne region, a local leader of a volunteer formation of the territorial community was detained, who tried to sell a batch of Russian grenades along with an AK-74 assault rifle and ammunition, brought from the southern regions of Ukraine, where hostilities are currently taking place.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

All seized weapons and ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces at the front, the SBU added.

Recall

The SBU detained a 28-year-old Russian, a former intelligence officer, who, under the guise of a civilian, collected data on military personnel of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Rivne.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
AK-74
Zakarpattia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia