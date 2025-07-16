$41.820.01
Publications
Exclusives
744mm
Situation on water bodies: 12 people drowned in Ukraine in 24 hours, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 404 views

Over the last day, 12 people died on Ukraine's water bodies, including an 8-year-old child in Kharkiv. Since the beginning of last year, water has claimed the lives of 463 people, including 41 children.

Situation on water bodies: 12 people drowned in Ukraine in 24 hours, including a child

The deadly statistics on Ukraine's waterways are reaching alarming proportions. In the last day alone, 12 people died, including an 8-year-old child on a beach in Kharkiv. Deaths were recorded in 10 regions, and since the beginning of last year, water has claimed the lives of 463 people, including 41 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as conveyed by UNN.

The situation on Ukraine's waterways is terrifying!! In the last day alone, water claimed the lives of 12 people. Among them is a child born in 2016, who drowned at the "Aqua Zhur" beach in Kharkiv…Fatal incidents were recorded in various parts of the country – in Mykolaiv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Poltava region, Khmelnytskyi region, Kharkiv region, Rivne region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Chernihiv region, Kirovohrad region, and in Kyiv 

- the service reported.

According to the State Emergency Service statistics, since the beginning of last year, "463 people have died on Ukraine's waterways, including 41 children."

Today in Vinnytsia region, the body of a 22-year-old resident of Berezivka village, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, was found. He tragically died in a flooded granite quarry. While resting, the young man dived into the water and did not resurface 

- added the rescuers.

They reported that search operations lasted almost two days. State Emergency Service divers found the deceased at a depth of 11 meters using an underwater drone.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

