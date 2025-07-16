In Ukraine, 265 natural fires occurred in one day; in Kherson Oblast, a wheat field burned due to a Russian attack

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 7020 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 21624 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 38046 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 113820 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 177799 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 201497 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 104776 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 126822 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75951 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 118108 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.3m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 109593 views
Trump administration ordered to stop deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen after protestsJuly 16, 01:28 AM • 7274 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 52702 views
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details06:00 AM • 20156 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16394 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 113879 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 71984 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 75786 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 177862 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 201553 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mike Johnson
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 16518 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 40183 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 59041 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 88996 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 92781 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
The New York Times

In Ukraine, 265 natural fires occurred in one day; in Kherson Oblast, a wheat field burned due to a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Over the past day, 265 natural fires were recorded in Ukraine, destroying over 403 hectares. In Kherson Oblast, an enemy strike caused a wheat field to catch fire, and also damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

In Ukraine, 265 natural fires occurred in one day; in Kherson Oblast, a wheat field burned due to a Russian attack

In Ukraine, over the past day, there were 265 natural fires, destroying over 403 hectares; in the Kherson region, a wheat field caught fire due to an enemy strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In one day, 265 fires were recorded in Ukraine's natural ecosystems, destroying over 403 hectares of territory.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, the largest areas burned down last day:

  • Kharkiv region - 139.8 ha;
    • Mykolaiv region - 99.65 ha;
      • Odesa region - 36.6 ha.

        In the Kherson region, a field caught fire due to a Russian strike. "In one of the directions, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a wheat field - the fire covered about 2 hectares. Rescuers, together with local fire protection, extinguished 10 fires in ecosystems. The total area of extinguishing was almost 11 hectares," the State Emergency Service reported.

        Addition

        In the Kherson region, according to the State Emergency Service, settlements were also under enemy shelling - a private residential building, outbuildings, and dry vegetation burned. Firefighters worked under the constant threat of repeated strikes, risking their lives every second.

        In total, as reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, last day in the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a garage, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 8 people were injured.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
        Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Kherson Oblast
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9