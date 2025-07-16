In Ukraine, 265 natural fires occurred in one day; in Kherson Oblast, a wheat field burned due to a Russian attack

In Ukraine, over the past day, there were 265 natural fires, destroying over 403 hectares; in the Kherson region, a wheat field caught fire due to an enemy strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In one day, 265 fires were recorded in Ukraine's natural ecosystems, destroying over 403 hectares of territory. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, the largest areas burned down last day:

Kharkiv region - 139.8 ha;

Mykolaiv region - 99.65 ha;

Odesa region - 36.6 ha.

In the Kherson region, a field caught fire due to a Russian strike. "In one of the directions, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a wheat field - the fire covered about 2 hectares. Rescuers, together with local fire protection, extinguished 10 fires in ecosystems. The total area of extinguishing was almost 11 hectares," the State Emergency Service reported.

Addition

In the Kherson region, according to the State Emergency Service, settlements were also under enemy shelling - a private residential building, outbuildings, and dry vegetation burned. Firefighters worked under the constant threat of repeated strikes, risking their lives every second.

In total, as reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, last day in the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 10 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a garage, and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 8 people were injured.