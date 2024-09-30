Situation at the front remains tense: 80 combat engagements in 24 hours

The situation on the contact line remains tense. A total of 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, September 30. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Burhuvatka, Starytsia and Vovchansk seven times in vain, two of the clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka and Vyshneve, two more firefights are ongoing near Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks during the day near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryanka forestry. Ten combat engagements have ended by now, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the area of Serebryanka forestry, dropping more than 60 unguided missiles.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy conducted two offensives in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, Ukrainian troops repelled both attacks. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Siversk using six air bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders, supported by aviation, made two assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovyi Yar. One battle is over, the other is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, ten hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The aggressor launched an air strike on Kostyantynivka, having already used three air bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Novotoretske, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled seven enemy attacks, with six more engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants conducted eight unsuccessful attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, and launched an air strike in the Shevchenko area using four UAVs.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva. The occupants carried out air strikes on the areas of Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka and Bohoyavlenka, dropping a total of 21 bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. A total of 10 rocket launchers and 7 aerial bombs were used in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Pyatikhatky and Veselyanka.

No enemy attacks have been registered in the Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovia sectors so far.

Recall

Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv military industrial complex, said that the situation at Vovchansk aggregate plant is difficult and tensebecause the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.