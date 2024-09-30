Situation at the front remains tense: 80 combat engagements in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171776 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140454 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139610 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184411 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111970 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 43040 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114136 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62690 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 69057 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190881 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143060 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142955 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138959 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155777 views
Actual
Situation at the front remains tense: 80 combat engagements in 24 hours

Situation at the front remains tense: 80 combat engagements in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16281 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 80 combat engagements per day. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the occupiers' attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions, and the enemy is using air power.

The situation on the contact line remains tense. A total of 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, September 30. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Burhuvatka, Starytsia and Vovchansk seven times in vain, two of the clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka and Vyshneve, two more firefights are ongoing near Kruhlyakivka. 

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 14 attacks during the day near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryanka forestry. Ten combat engagements have ended by now, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the area of Serebryanka forestry, dropping more than 60 unguided missiles.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy conducted two offensives in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, Ukrainian troops repelled both attacks. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Siversk using six air bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders, supported by aviation, made two assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovyi Yar. One battle is over, the other is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, ten hostile attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The aggressor launched an air strike on Kostyantynivka, having already used three air bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Novotoretske, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled seven enemy attacks, with six more engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants conducted eight unsuccessful attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, and launched an air strike in the Shevchenko area using four UAVs.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Niva. The occupants carried out air strikes on the areas of Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka and Bohoyavlenka, dropping a total of 21 bombs. 

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, the enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. A total of 10 rocket launchers and 7 aerial bombs were used in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Pyatikhatky and Veselyanka.

No enemy attacks have been registered in the Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovia sectors so far.

Recall

Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv military industrial complex, said that the situation at Vovchansk aggregate plant is difficult and tensebecause the plant became the enemy's No. 1 target after it was liberated from the occupiers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising