Russians launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region at night - RMA

At night, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, causing damage to infrastructure. In total, the Russians fired 5 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In the middle of the night, Russians hit Pokrovsk with a missile, damaging 4 infrastructure facilities - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 2 people were wounded in Pokrovsk district in Avdiivka. In Marinka community, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka were shelled.

In Kramatorsk district, according to Filashkin, the outskirts of Kostyantynivka community were shelled, without casualties.

"Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, a house and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Soledar community, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka and Vasyukivka were shelled, in Zvanivka community - Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske. Chasiv Yar and Siversk are under fire," he noted.

"In total, Russians fired 5 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. We evacuated 49 people from the frontline, including 15 children," said Filashkin.

One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region: consequences of hostile attacks over the last day