One killed, four wounded in Donetsk region: consequences of hostile attacks over the last day

One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army of settlements in Donetsk region on February 4. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On February 4, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Toretsk. 4 more people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to the data he released, since February 24, 2022, Russians have killed 1850 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4536.

The number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

On February 4, the occupiers attacked Toretsk around one in the afternoon. The Russians shelled residential buildings with artillery.