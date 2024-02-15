russians damaged a substation in Lviv region, but there is no shortage in the power system - Ministry of Energy

A transformer substation in Lviv was damaged by russian shelling in the morning and the infrastructure facility was de-energized . This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the morning's massive enemy shelling did not have a critical impact on the operation of power facilities.

However, the strike in Lviv severely damaged several facilities of the distribution system operator, including a transformer substation. The infrastructure facility was de-energized - the Ministry of Energy summarized.

In addition, yesterday a fire broke out at a coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. Overhead power lines were disconnected, resulting in a power outage for household consumers and a mine with 50 employees (all of whom were brought to the surface).

The fire was extinguished within two hours and all consumers were supplied with electricity.

Generation and consumption

The Ministry of Energy assures that there is no deficit in the power system. Ukraine's generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

In addition, a TPP unit and building went into emergency repair in , and the building was put back into operation after the defects were fixed. The company has 11 thermal power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied - the Ministry emphasizes.

Networks status

It is noted that in Zhytomyr region, a 110 kV OHL line was disconnected for technical reasons, which resulted in the blackout of three substations (household consumers, local industry). All consumers were supplied with power in half an hour.

Situation at ZNPP

The Ministry of Energy reported that the water level in the cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. Experts emphasize that this is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 571 MWh. It is also planned to export up to 2312 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova - the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

On the morning of February 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles X-101 / X-555 / X-55, sea-launched Kalibr, Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, X-59 guided air missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian troops.

Two missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there was hitting in Dniprovsky district, infrastructure damaged