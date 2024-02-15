russians damaged a substation in Lviv region, but there is no shortage in the power system - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

russians damaged a substation in Lviv region, but there is no shortage in the power system - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv

A transformer substation in Lviv was damaged by Russian shelling, which cut off power to the infrastructure facility. However, the Energy Ministry emphasizes that the situation in the power system is under control.

A transformer substation in Lviv was damaged by russian shelling in the morning and the infrastructure facility was de-energized . This was reported  by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the morning's massive enemy shelling did not have a critical impact on the operation of power facilities.

However, the strike in Lviv severely damaged several facilities of the distribution system operator, including a transformer substation. The infrastructure facility was de-energized 

- the Ministry of Energy summarized.

In addition, yesterday a fire broke out at a coal mining enterprise in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. Overhead power lines were disconnected, resulting in a power outage for household consumers and a mine with 50 employees (all of whom were brought to the surface).

The fire was extinguished within two hours and all consumers were supplied with electricity.

Generation and consumption

The Ministry of Energy assures that there is no deficit in the power system. Ukraine's generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned.

In addition, a TPP unit and building went into emergency repair in , and the building was put back into operation after the defects were fixed. The company has 11 thermal power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied

- the Ministry emphasizes.

Networks status

It is noted that in Zhytomyr region, a 110 kV OHL line was disconnected for technical reasons, which resulted in the blackout of three substations (household consumers, local industry). All consumers were supplied with power in half an hour.

Situation at ZNPP

The Ministry of Energy reported that the water level in the cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. Experts emphasize that this is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Import/Export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 571 MWh. It is also planned to export up to 2312 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova

- the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine summarized.

Recall

On the morning of February 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles X-101 / X-555 / X-55, sea-launched Kalibr, Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, X-59 guided air missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian troops.

Contact us about advertising