Mayor: two schools, a kindergarten and 18 residential buildings damaged in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor said that two schools, a kindergarten, 18 residential buildings were damaged and three people were wounded in the Russian missile attack on Lviv.
As a result of Russia's morning missile attack on Lviv, three people were wounded, two schools, a kindergarten and 18 residential buildings were damaged, the city's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
The aftermath of the enemy's morning attack on Lviv. Two schools and one kindergarten were damaged. More than 400 windows were smashed. A total of 18 residential buildings were damaged
According to him, three wounded Lviv residents are currently known to be in good health, they have been treated and their lives are not in danger.
Addendum
According to preliminary data, more than 10 missiles were fired at the Lviv region during the enemy attack. The air defense system worked well, but there was a hit to an infrastructure facility.