Mayor: two schools, a kindergarten and 18 residential buildings damaged in Lviv

As a result of Russia's morning missile attack on Lviv, three people were wounded, two schools, a kindergarten and 18 residential buildings were damaged, the city's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The aftermath of the enemy's morning attack on Lviv. Two schools and one kindergarten were damaged. More than 400 windows were smashed. A total of 18 residential buildings were damaged - Sadovyi wrote on social media.

According to him, three wounded Lviv residents are currently known to be in good health, they have been treated and their lives are not in danger.

Addendum

According to preliminary data, more than 10 missiles were fired at the Lviv region during the enemy attack. The air defense system worked well, but there was a hit to an infrastructure facility.