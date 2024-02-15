Two missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there was hitting in Dniprovsky district, infrastructure damaged

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102864 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130057 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130831 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172262 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276706 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177966 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167035 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245232 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102488 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92170 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89105 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100228 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230446 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241725 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9389 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130057 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104038 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120422 views
Two missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there was hitting in Dniprovsky district, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26167 views

Air defense forces in Dnipropetrovs'k region destroyed two enemy missiles, but there is damage to infrastructure, there were arrivals in Dniprovs'k district, no casualties were reported.

In Dnipro region this morning, air defense forces destroyed two enemy missiles, but there was also hitting in Dniprovsky district, and an infrastructure facility was damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"In the morning, air defense shot down two missiles over the region. They landed in Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts. We also have hitting in Dniprovskyi district. An infrastructure facility was damaged," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that "the main thing is that no one was hurt.

The survey of the territory is ongoing, Lysak added.

Russian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning - OVA15.02.24, 07:55 • 25360 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
telegramTelegram

