Two missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there was hitting in Dniprovsky district, infrastructure damaged

In Dnipro region this morning, air defense forces destroyed two enemy missiles, but there was also hitting in Dniprovsky district, and an infrastructure facility was damaged, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"In the morning, air defense shot down two missiles over the region. They landed in Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts. We also have hitting in Dniprovskyi district. An infrastructure facility was damaged," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that "the main thing is that no one was hurt.

The survey of the territory is ongoing, Lysak added.

Russian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning - OVA