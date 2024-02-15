Russian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region in the morning - OVA

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region this morning, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"Morning in Dnipropetrovs'k region started with explosions ‼️Ворог attacked civilian infrastructure. Thanks to the air defense forces for their work! We are checking all the information. More details later," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, late in the evening, the Russian army also directed its weapons at the Nikopol region. "They shelled the area twice with heavy artillery. Marhanets and Myrivska community were hit. There were no casualties," he said.

