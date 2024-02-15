Explosions are heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia after an air raid alert was issued across Ukraine due to a reported missile threat.
Explosions have been heard in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, according to Suspilne correspondents. Air alert has been declared across the country. UNN reports .
Details
The Air Force had previously reported a missile threat.
