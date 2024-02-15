Explosions are heard in Kyiv and the region, air defense is operating
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems respond to explosions in Kyiv and the surrounding area.
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the region, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. According to him, it is the work of air defense, UNN reports.
Details
Mayor urged not to leave the shelter.
As a reminder, Ukraine is on a large-scale air alert due to a missile threat.
