Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, minutes after an air raid siren sounded in the region.
Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv immediately after the air alert was announced, according to Suspilne TV, UNN reports .
Details
The air raid alert in Kharkiv region was announced at 00.04, and a minute later the first explosion occurred.
At 00:06, a second explosion was heard in the region.
As of 00:10, air raid warnings are sounding in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
