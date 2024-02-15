Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert

Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv immediately after the air alert was announced, according to Suspilne TV, UNN reports .

Details

The air raid alert in Kharkiv region was announced at 00.04, and a minute later the first explosion occurred.

At 00:06, a second explosion was heard in the region.

As of 00:10, air raid warnings are sounding in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

