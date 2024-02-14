ukenru
Occupants shelled more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: an elderly woman was killed and one wounded

Occupants shelled more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: an elderly woman was killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28112 views

As a result of Russian shelling of more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, an elderly woman was killed and another was injured at a market in Vovchansk that came under artillery fire.

Russian troops attacked more than 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. In particular, the enemy attacked the market of Vovchansk with artillery. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

 More than 20 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Udy, Alisivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lukianets, Vovchansk, Vetarine, Dvorichna, Dvorichna, Ivanivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and others.

- Syniehubov wrote on social media.

Details

According to him,  the occupants carried out air strikes on Kruhyi Kupyansky district.

In addition, at around 11:00, the enemy launched artillery attacks on Vovchansk. At least 10 hits were recorded, including on the territory of the market, where local civilians were at the time. A 61-year-old woman died as a result of mine-blast injuries, and another 50-year-old woman was injured. 

Image

Addendum

Over the course of a day, the region's bomb squad cleared 13.8 hectares of territory and neutralized 195 explosive devices.

Recall 

On February 13, the center of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was attacked by Russian troops with artillery, and a market came under fire

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

