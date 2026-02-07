$43.140.00
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities are pure terror, demanding ICC intervention - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine are war crimes. He called for criminal accountability for those who ordered and carried out these acts, emphasizing the need for ICC intervention.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities are pure terror, demanding ICC intervention - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys made a strong statement after another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The diplomat emphasized that deliberate attacks on civilian targets, particularly those related to nuclear power plants, are war crimes and require real criminal accountability for those who ordered and carried them out. He wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stressed that while the Kremlin bluffs with statements about an "energy ceasefire," Russia is actually only intensifying its use of cold as a tool of war.

Freezing people in the dark as temperatures drop is pure terror

Budrys stated.

He paid special attention to systematic strikes on facilities that ensure the operation of nuclear energy, calling it a gross violation of international law.

Ukraine's EU membership is a prerequisite for Europe's security - Lithuanian Foreign Minister09.12.25, 15:49 • 7700 views

According to the minister, the international community must move from statements of concern to concrete steps in the International Criminal Court (ICC). Budrys is convinced that only real legal responsibility can stop the deliberate destruction of Ukraine's vital infrastructure.

Lithuania's energy assistance and call to allies

Lithuania continues to increase its support for the Ukrainian energy sector to mitigate the consequences of shelling. The country recently handed over generators worth 2.4 million euros, which increased the total amount of energy assistance from Vilnius to over 100 million euros.

The scale of Russia's attacks requires a corresponding increase in the scale of efforts from everyone

Budrys concluded.

He noted that despite the mobilization of diplomats and non-governmental organizations, Ukraine needs significantly more support from international partners to withstand the pressure of Russian energy terror.

International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media04.02.26, 21:40 • 26150 views

