International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13476 views

The International Criminal Court has received a request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The request came from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media

The Hague court has received a request for the arrest of Russian officials for strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by DW in the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Kęstutis Budrys, had previously called for the issuance of arrest warrants for Russians.

The court noted that, according to the Rome Statute of the ICC, information about alleged crimes can be sent to them by a citizen of any country. Usually, the court does not comment on the identity of the applicant. But in this case, they "can confirm that they have received the relevant appeal, as the applicant himself made this information public."

The ICC added that an investigative team on crimes in Ukraine is already working there. Budrys' application will be forwarded to it for evaluation. The ICC refused further comments "due to the confidentiality of investigations and the need to protect witnesses and sources of information."

Add

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry announced Budrys' appeal on January 30. In Vilnius, Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure were called genocide, which "cannot be qualified otherwise than as a deliberate plan to physically destroy Ukrainians as a group."

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
The Hague
Vilnius
Lithuania
Ukraine