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Russian strikes on Dnipro on November 8: one person was killed, traction substations in the city were left without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

A Russian drone destroyed a private house in a suburb of Dnipro, and people were trapped under the rubble. The city is facing a difficult situation with electricity and water supplies.

Russian strikes on Dnipro on November 8: one person was killed, traction substations in the city were left without power
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On Sunday, November 8, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on a suburb of Dnipro, killing one person. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The strike destroyed a private house. People were trapped under its rubble, Hanzha said. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike are ongoing at the site.

Meanwhile, Mayor Borys Filatov outlined the situation with energy and water supply in the city.

Permanent Points of Invincibility are operating. If necessary, we will also deploy mobile ones. All traction substations are de-energized, meaning no electric transport is operating in the city. Additional buses are already being deployed on the routes. The metro is open as a shelter. As of now, the sewage system has also been stabilized. The left bank is being "started up" using generators. There will be water. As for the right bank, energy workers are working. Traffic lights at the busiest intersections are powered by batteries. City hospitals have energy autonomy and the necessary supplies. Therefore, medical services are not interrupted. The city is in constant communication with energy workers and the Regional Military Administration

- the official said in a social media post.

Filatov also commented separately on the situation with heat supply in the city.

I would like to remind you that electricity means water availability, water is a heat-transfer medium, and a heat-transfer medium means heating. And when it seems to you that the lights flickered and now everything "should definitely start working," you need to understand that for the large, complex equipment at stations and boiler houses, this has a destructive effect. Because of this, it is necessary not only to restart the pumps, but also to eliminate water hammer and network ruptures. And the water utility, which has "dug pits all over the city," is not doing so because it wants to. It is because the pipes are bursting and need to be replaced

- the mayor said.

We remind you

Due to Russia's nighttime attack on November 8, more than 600,000 residents of the region in the Pavlohrad, Samariv, Kamianske and Dnipro districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Dnipro itself, were left without electricity.

UNN also reported that a food-products warehouse in Odesa was damaged as a result of Russia's shelling on November 8, and one person was killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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