Russian aviation is becoming dependent on imported aviation fuel - HUR

$44.540.0351.86
ukenru
11:00 AM • 14968 views
About four dozen trains are still behind schedule, but delays en route are decreasing
09:24 AM • 25994 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
08:59 AM • 21601 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 16680 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 41440 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 40299 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 23422 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 20504 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 25019 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 37694 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 may be rerouted due to the consequences of the attackAugust 29, 04:10 AM • 8852 views
Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"06:43 AM • 10316 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the floods - Foreign Ministry07:52 AM • 18112 views
Traffic is being restored on the highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after a Russian attack involving a detonation09:30 AM • 12596 views
Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 3711:16 AM • 8598 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 60279 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 56166 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 55460 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 54111 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 53527 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Nepal
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 21961 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 21283 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 74680 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 104696 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 100462 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-34

Russian aviation is becoming dependent on imported aviation fuel - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1766 views

Due to strikes on the Russian oil-refining network, Russia banned aviation fuel exports and imported 70,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 from Korea and Egypt, according to intelligence.

Russian aviation is becoming dependent on imported aviation fuel - HUR

Strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russia’s oil-refining network have led to a significant reduction in jet fuel production in the russian federation, prompting Russia to officially introduce a temporary ban on exports of its own aviation fuel and forcing it to seek ways to import foreign Jet A-1 aviation fuel. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN

Details 

"Systematic and precise strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russia’s oil-refining network have led to a significant reduction in jet fuel production in the russian federation. The Kremlin’s efforts to increase the pace of air attacks on Ukraine and the need to support civilian transport have caused a shortage of domestic resources," the DIU reported. 

The intelligence service notes that, in order to meet the needs of military and civilian aviation, Russia—which for decades has positioned itself as an energy superpower—has officially introduced a temporary ban on exports of its own aviation fuel and is forced to seek ways to import foreign Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

Jet A-1 fuel is an analogue of Soviet and Russian aviation fuel for gas-turbine aircraft engines—TS-1 and RT. Jet A-1 is fully compatible with and suitable for use in Russian aircraft operated by the armed forces of the aggressor state—MiG-29, Su-34 (NVO), Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-57, Su-24M, Tu-95MS (MSM).

It can be used to refuel Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered attack UAVs with Telefly TJ2000A (TF-TJ2000A) turbojet engines or their Russian copies, TRD-2000.

"It has been documented that Russian Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft equipped with PS-90A-76 engines, which are used by the russian federation’s Ministry of Defense to transport weapons and military equipment, including operational-tactical missile systems, use Jet A-1 standard fuel instead of the TS-1 fuel recommended by the manufacturer (GOST 10227-86)," the DIU added. 

Ukraine’s military intelligence has established the geography of foreign aviation fuel supplies and maritime logistics schemes involving tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet, captains from foreign countries, and companies linked to meeting the needs of the russian federation’s Ministry of Defense.

Three tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet have already delivered 70,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 standard fuel from South Korea and Egypt to the Russian ports of Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok, the DIU stated.

The vessels are reportedly HANNA (IMO 9397456), sailing under the flag of Panama and subject to Ukrainian sanctions; CAPIBARA (IMO 9267027), sailing under the flag of Indonesia and subject to Ukrainian sanctions; and the Russian vessel ASTORIA (IMO 9166314), subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Australia, the EU, Switzerland, and Canada. 

ASTORIA, under the command of Captain Mikhailovskiy Andrei Petrovich (a citizen of the russian federation), delivered nearly 11,000 tonnes of aviation fuel from the South Korean port of Ulsan to the Russian port of Vladivostok at the beginning of August this year. This strategic cargo was delivered on the order of the Russian oil and gas holding company JSC "Independent Oil and Gas Company" (TIN 7704233903), which is subject to Ukrainian sanctions, the DIU added.

As stated, it is known that JSC "Independent Oil and Gas Company" supplies fuel worth billions to LLC "TZK-AERO" (TIN 2724152185). In turn, LLC "TZK-AERO," under government contracts, meets the needs of the armed forces, the FSB, and other military formations of the russian federation.

The UAE-based company Caliph Energy Trading FZE was also reportedly involved in supplying Korean aviation fuel to Russia.

According to the DIU, HANNA, under the command of Captain Gagan (a citizen of India), and CAPIBARA, under the command of Captain Refly Johnny Sumual (a citizen of Indonesia), delivered a combined total of nearly 59,000 tonnes of aviation fuel from the Egyptian port of El Dekheila to the terminal of JSC "Petersburg Oil Terminal" in August 2026.

According to intelligence, the supply chain involved the MIDOR (Middle East Oil Refinery) refinery, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and the trading company Vernal Overseas FZE (UAE). Russian companies LLC "KONTUR SPB" (TIN 7810220078), which is under EU and Swiss sanctions, and LLC "UMF agent" (TIN 7805691160) were also involved in importing Jet A-1 from Egypt. The HUR added that LLC "KONTUR SPB" provides supplies for the needs of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Defense under government contracts.

Let us recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a briefing received from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to which the high effectiveness of our deep strikes was confirmed: in the Russian Federation, certain export components declined by 80% this month amid the enemy’s inability to operate at sea due to the strikes, and the enemy is considering equipping civilian vessels with weapons, to which there will be a response. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Tu-95
Sukhoi Su-24
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Switzerland
Indonesia
Australia
Su-57
European Union
South Korea
Canada
Great Britain
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt