Russian aviation is becoming dependent on imported aviation fuel - HUR

Strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russia’s oil-refining network have led to a significant reduction in jet fuel production in the russian federation, prompting Russia to officially introduce a temporary ban on exports of its own aviation fuel and forcing it to seek ways to import foreign Jet A-1 aviation fuel. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Systematic and precise strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russia’s oil-refining network have led to a significant reduction in jet fuel production in the russian federation. The Kremlin’s efforts to increase the pace of air attacks on Ukraine and the need to support civilian transport have caused a shortage of domestic resources," the DIU reported.

The intelligence service notes that, in order to meet the needs of military and civilian aviation, Russia—which for decades has positioned itself as an energy superpower—has officially introduced a temporary ban on exports of its own aviation fuel and is forced to seek ways to import foreign Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

Jet A-1 fuel is an analogue of Soviet and Russian aviation fuel for gas-turbine aircraft engines—TS-1 and RT. Jet A-1 is fully compatible with and suitable for use in Russian aircraft operated by the armed forces of the aggressor state—MiG-29, Su-34 (NVO), Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-57, Su-24M, Tu-95MS (MSM).

It can be used to refuel Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered attack UAVs with Telefly TJ2000A (TF-TJ2000A) turbojet engines or their Russian copies, TRD-2000.

"It has been documented that Russian Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft equipped with PS-90A-76 engines, which are used by the russian federation’s Ministry of Defense to transport weapons and military equipment, including operational-tactical missile systems, use Jet A-1 standard fuel instead of the TS-1 fuel recommended by the manufacturer (GOST 10227-86)," the DIU added.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has established the geography of foreign aviation fuel supplies and maritime logistics schemes involving tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet, captains from foreign countries, and companies linked to meeting the needs of the russian federation’s Ministry of Defense.

Three tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet have already delivered 70,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 standard fuel from South Korea and Egypt to the Russian ports of Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok, the DIU stated.

The vessels are reportedly HANNA (IMO 9397456), sailing under the flag of Panama and subject to Ukrainian sanctions; CAPIBARA (IMO 9267027), sailing under the flag of Indonesia and subject to Ukrainian sanctions; and the Russian vessel ASTORIA (IMO 9166314), subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Australia, the EU, Switzerland, and Canada.

ASTORIA, under the command of Captain Mikhailovskiy Andrei Petrovich (a citizen of the russian federation), delivered nearly 11,000 tonnes of aviation fuel from the South Korean port of Ulsan to the Russian port of Vladivostok at the beginning of August this year. This strategic cargo was delivered on the order of the Russian oil and gas holding company JSC "Independent Oil and Gas Company" (TIN 7704233903), which is subject to Ukrainian sanctions, the DIU added.

As stated, it is known that JSC "Independent Oil and Gas Company" supplies fuel worth billions to LLC "TZK-AERO" (TIN 2724152185). In turn, LLC "TZK-AERO," under government contracts, meets the needs of the armed forces, the FSB, and other military formations of the russian federation.

The UAE-based company Caliph Energy Trading FZE was also reportedly involved in supplying Korean aviation fuel to Russia.

According to the DIU, HANNA, under the command of Captain Gagan (a citizen of India), and CAPIBARA, under the command of Captain Refly Johnny Sumual (a citizen of Indonesia), delivered a combined total of nearly 59,000 tonnes of aviation fuel from the Egyptian port of El Dekheila to the terminal of JSC "Petersburg Oil Terminal" in August 2026.

According to intelligence, the supply chain involved the MIDOR (Middle East Oil Refinery) refinery, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and the trading company Vernal Overseas FZE (UAE). Russian companies LLC "KONTUR SPB" (TIN 7810220078), which is under EU and Swiss sanctions, and LLC "UMF agent" (TIN 7805691160) were also involved in importing Jet A-1 from Egypt. The HUR added that LLC "KONTUR SPB" provides supplies for the needs of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Defense under government contracts.

Let us recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a briefing received from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to which the high effectiveness of our deep strikes was confirmed: in the Russian Federation, certain export components declined by 80% this month amid the enemy’s inability to operate at sea due to the strikes, and the enemy is considering equipping civilian vessels with weapons, to which there will be a response.