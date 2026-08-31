Russian attacks and bad weather left parts of 7 regions without power

Enemy attacks left consumers without electricity in 6 regions, while bad weather caused outages in one, the Energy Ministry reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the statement said.

As indicated, restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation permits.

Due to bad weather, 4 settlements in Chernihiv region remain without electricity. Repair crews are working to restore power.

"No restrictions are expected to be introduced today. Where possible, we ask consumers to shift active energy use to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00," the Energy Ministry said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is in line with seasonal levels. Today, August 31, as of 09:30, it was at the same level as on the previous working day—Friday, August 28. Yesterday, August 30, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak of the previous Sunday—August 23.

Ukraine got through the August heat without power outage schedules - Shmyhal