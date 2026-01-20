Russian attack on Kyiv region on January 20: 50-year-old man killed, infrastructure damaged

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 20 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded. Despite the efforts of doctors, he could not be saved, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

In addition, as a result of the enemy attack, the premises of two gas stations were damaged.

I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the family and another painful proof of the enemy's cruelty. The terrorist country once again confirms: its target is peaceful people and civilian infrastructure. The enemy deliberately terrorizes Ukrainian cities and villages - Kalashnyk stated.

The head of the regional military administration urged residents of Kyiv region not to ignore danger signals, to stay in safe places and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are a deliberate terror against the civilian population. He noted that the inaction of European countries will lead to a similar catastrophe on their territory.