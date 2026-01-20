Russian attack on Kyiv region on January 20: 50-year-old man killed, infrastructure damaged

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 18665 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 40606 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 33993 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 35531 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 31600 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 37268 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 19376 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 48607 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 45984 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19067 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 20 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was killed. The premises of two gas stations were also damaged.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 20 in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded. Despite the efforts of doctors, he could not be saved, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

In addition, as a result of the enemy attack, the premises of two gas stations were damaged.

I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the family and another painful proof of the enemy's cruelty. The terrorist country once again confirms: its target is peaceful people and civilian infrastructure. The enemy deliberately terrorizes Ukrainian cities and villages

- Kalashnyk stated.

The head of the regional military administration urged residents of Kyiv region not to ignore danger signals, to stay in safe places and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are a deliberate terror against the civilian population. He noted that the inaction of European countries will lead to a similar catastrophe on their territory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine