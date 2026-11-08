Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 600,000 people left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
The overnight attack on November 8 damaged energy facilities, leaving more than 600,000 people without electricity. Energy workers are restoring power.
Due to Russia’s nighttime attack on November 8, more than 600,000 residents of the region in Pavlohrad, Samarivka, Kamianske and Dnipro districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Dnipro itself, were left without electricity. DTEK reports this, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy attack damaged critical energy facilities in the region.
The region’s energy workers are already working to restore power. The work is being complicated by repeated attacks. The priority task is to restore power to critical infrastructure
We remind you
On November 8, hourly power outages will be introduced in parts of the regions, affecting 1.5–4 groups. The restrictions were caused by the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.