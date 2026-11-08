Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 600,000 people left without electricity

Due to Russia’s nighttime attack on November 8, more than 600,000 residents of the region in Pavlohrad, Samarivka, Kamianske and Dnipro districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in the city of Dnipro itself, were left without electricity. DTEK reports this, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attack damaged critical energy facilities in the region.

The region’s energy workers are already working to restore power. The work is being complicated by repeated attacks. The priority task is to restore power to critical infrastructure - the statement says.

We remind you

On November 8, hourly power outages will be introduced in parts of the regions, affecting 1.5–4 groups. The restrictions were caused by the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.