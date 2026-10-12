Russia violated the energy ceasefire immediately after it was announced — Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed his German counterpart Johann Wadephul during a phone call that Russia had already violated the energy truce immediately after it was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, the conversation with Wadephul took place ahead of tomorrow’s packed European agenda and the adoption of key decisions to increase pressure on Russia.

Informed Johann about the Russian strike on Kharkiv’s CHP-5, carried out several hours ago. Russia violated the energy truce immediately after it was announced - the Foreign Minister noted.

He confirmed Kyiv’s readiness for a full energy truce provided that Russia stops attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Russian terror must be met with strength, unity, and determination: additional packages of military assistance for Ukraine, the opening of negotiation clusters on accession to the EU, and the full use of frozen Russian assets - Sybiha emphasized.

Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"

He thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine and called it "mutually beneficial cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the German economy – from cooperation in the energy sector and the joint production of defense goods to German businesses’ access to Ukraine’s reconstruction projects."

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy truce," which takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure as part of the truce announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received the relevant orders.

"Trump's energy truce" currently entails halting strikes only on oil refineries - Axios