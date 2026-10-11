"Trump's energy truce" currently entails halting strikes only on oil refineries - Axios

American leader Donald Trump expects Ukraine to adhere to the energy ceasefire he announced. Axios reports this, citing an unnamed White House official, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, if attacks on oil refineries stop, the next step could be an agreement to halt strikes on power plants and energy networks.

The proposal is one-sided - the publication quotes its source as saying.

He stressed that Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries are harming Zelenskyy's relationship with Trump more than they are harming Russia.

Trump is genuinely furious - the White House official added.

At the same time, an unnamed Ukrainian official told the media that the terms were unequal: Ukraine has one oil refinery, which Russia has repeatedly attacked and which is operating below full capacity. Russia, by contrast, has a large network of oil refineries. At the same time, Ukraine imports diesel and gasoline, while Kyiv's main need is an end to Russian strikes on the power grid.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," which takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure as part of the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received the relevant orders.

Zelenskyy discussed the ceasefire announced by Trump with European leaders; Ukraine "supports a ceasefire"