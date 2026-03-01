$43.210.00
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 7454 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 18842 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 35909 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 55083 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 63409 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 73811 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75313 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72411 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53303 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. He emphasized the need to respond to threats and shoot down Russian targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, and intelligence provides relevant information, reports UNN.

We know that the Russians are not going to stop with the strikes. This is a fact. They are preparing new attacks. On infrastructure. Intelligence provides relevant information. Therefore, everyone whose job, whose service is to protect Ukraine from strikes, must be as focused in spring, now, as in winter.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that every threat must be responded to and Russian targets must be shot down, as much as possible.

Antonina Tumanova

