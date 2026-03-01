Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing new attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, and intelligence provides relevant information, reports UNN.

We know that the Russians are not going to stop with the strikes. This is a fact. They are preparing new attacks. On infrastructure. Intelligence provides relevant information. Therefore, everyone whose job, whose service is to protect Ukraine from strikes, must be as focused in spring, now, as in winter. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that every threat must be responded to and Russian targets must be shot down, as much as possible.