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Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: energy facilities and buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On the night of November 1, the Russians launched a massive attack on energy facilities in Vinnytsia region. Civilian facilities, including bus stops and cars, were damaged in Vinnytsia.

Russia attacked Vinnytsia region: energy facilities and buildings damaged

During the night of November 1, the Russians shelled Vinnytsia region. Energy infrastructure facilities came under attack. Civilian facilities in Vinnytsia were damaged. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

This night, Vinnytsia region endured another massive enemy attack. Energy infrastructure facilities were attacked

 - Natalia Zabolotna said.

According to her, mobile communications towers, a private warehouse building, windows in high-rise buildings, as well as public transport stops and a car in the city of Vinnytsia were damaged.

I thank the rescuers and power engineers for eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling. The enemy's air attack is ongoing. I ask everyone to respond responsibly to air raid alerts. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! I thank the Air Defense Forces, which continue their fight against the enemy without pause

- the official emphasized.

We remind you

As a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities on November 1, some consumers were left without power in Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions.

Alla Kiosak

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