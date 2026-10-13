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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than hundred drones - how many destroyed and how many hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1764 views

Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 88 drones. Hits were recorded in 17 locations, loitering munitions in Kharkiv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than hundred drones - how many destroyed and how many hit

Russia launched five ballistic missiles and 117 drones at Ukraine during the night of October 13, including nine "Banderol" drones. A total of 88 drones were shot down or suppressed. Hits were recorded at 17 locations, as well as from loitering munitions in Kharkiv. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 13 (from 18:00 on October 12), the enemy attacked with five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia's Bryansk region, nine "Banderol"/"Dan-T" loitering munitions, and 108 Shahed-type strike UAVs (74 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (58 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the falls of downed targets (debris) at seven locations.

"In addition, hits by loitering munitions were recorded in the city of Kharkiv; some of them did not reach their targets," the statement said.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building13.10.26, 07:12 • 15222 views

Julia Shramko

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