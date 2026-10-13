In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, at least 3 people were killed. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

At 6:15, Terekhov stated that a person's body had been found under the rubble of a building in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Another person's body was found under the rubble of the same building, and there is a possibility that one more person is under it - Kharkiv Mayor wrote later.

Later, he reported that the body of a third person had been found.

Background

The day before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderols," with one of the strikes hitting a residential building. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction is very serious—the entire entrance collapsed.

Air Force: Russia attacked Kyiv with six ballistic missiles and Kharkiv with nine UAVs