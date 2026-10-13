In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building
Kyiv • UNN
At least three people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. An entire entrance of a residential building collapsed in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, at least 3 people were killed. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.
Details
At 6:15, Terekhov stated that a person's body had been found under the rubble of a building in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
Another person's body was found under the rubble of the same building, and there is a possibility that one more person is under it
Later, he reported that the body of a third person had been found.
Background
The day before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with "banderols," with one of the strikes hitting a residential building. As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction is very serious—the entire entrance collapsed.
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