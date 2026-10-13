Air Force: Russia attacked Kyiv with six ballistic missiles and Kharkiv with nine UAVs

The enemy launched strikes on several districts of Kyiv on the evening of Monday, October 12, using six ballistic missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

They said that the ballistic targets were detected by radar systems directly during the attack on Kyiv.

No information was received regarding launches from the enemy's territory. The reasons are being established - the Air Force said.

They also reported that the enemy attacked Kharkiv with nine S-8000 "Banderol" loitering munitions.

"The information is being clarified and will be published in the morning report," the Air Force announced.

We would like to remind you

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 12, two people were killed, the number of injured rose to 11.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, the strike partially destroyed a five-story building and caused a fire. Five people were injured.

Attack on Kyiv — an enemy drone crashed on the grounds of the residential complex where a Dynamo footballer lives