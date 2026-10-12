Attack on Kyiv — an enemy drone crashed on the grounds of the residential complex where a Dynamo footballer lives

The Russian army attacked a residential building in Kyiv where Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, a midfielder for Kyiv's "Dynamo," lives. The footballer's wife, Olha, reported this, UNN reports.

Our residential complex. It's a complete f**king disaster. Guys, we're all right. We weren't home at the time… - Pikhalyonok wrote.

Update

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, two people were killed, and the number of injured has risen to 11.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers continue their terror, striking residential buildings and taking lives. Ukraine expects the United States to see these signals from Russia and act decisively.