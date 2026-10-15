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Russia attacked Ukraine with 580 drones and missiles - more than 90% destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Overnight, Russia launched two Kh-59 missiles and 580 drones at Ukraine. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 536 unmanned aerial vehicles; hits were recorded at 31 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 580 drones and missiles - more than 90% destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of October 15 with two missiles and 580 drones. A total of 536 unmanned aerial vehicles (92.4%) were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 15 (starting at 18:00 on October 14), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles from the waters of the Black Sea and 580 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 536 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 31 locations, as well as the crashes of downed targets (debris) at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences15.10.26, 07:19 • 26886 views

Julia Shramko

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