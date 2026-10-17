Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and six S-8000 missiles on October 17

During the day on October 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 157 attack UAVs (25 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and other types of drones, as well as six S-8000 Bandероль/Dan-T missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 140 UAVs (22 of them jet-powered), as well as six S-8000 Bandероль/Dan-T missiles — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post.

Currently, about 30 enemy attack drones are in Ukraine's airspace. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, and other cities.

To remind you

Russia attacked the energy infrastructure in 10 regions overnight and in the morning of October 17, leaving some residents without electricity.

At the same time, the media reports that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure may be part of a plan aimed at worsening living conditions in large cities and forcing the country to surrender.