Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, over 22,000 consumers without power, schedules around the clock

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on energy facilities, over 22,000 subscribers in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions were left without power. Electricity consumption remains high, and blackout schedules are in effect around the clock throughout Ukraine.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, over 22,000 consumers without power, schedules around the clock

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in several regions overnight, with new power outages in four regions - over 22,000 subscribers, electricity consumption remains high, and blackout schedules are around the clock, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, as of this morning, more than 17.5 thousand consumers in Kharkiv region, about 5 thousand in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as consumers in Kherson region, have been additionally de-energized. In Odesa region, all subscribers de-energized overnight have already been reconnected.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

"During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo stated.

Details

As indicated, in Odesa region, as a result of the night attack, one employee was injured and taken to the hospital. Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly shutdowns range from 0.5 to 3 queues.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high. Today, December 3, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 1.6% lower than at this time the previous day," Ukrenergo noted, indicating that the reason for the changes is the forced application of a larger volume of restriction measures.

Yesterday, December 2, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - 1% higher than the maximum of the previous day.

"Given the consequences of shelling and weather conditions (temperature decrease, high cloud cover, which leads to an increase in energy consumption and low efficiency of industrial and household solar power plants) - today there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

