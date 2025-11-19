Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it about

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
12:10 PM • 6836 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14372 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13214 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13634 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12872 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16974 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29572 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30731 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15059 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26876 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 24963 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideo07:35 AM • 13190 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17585 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo08:10 AM • 20684 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor09:24 AM • 11324 views
Publications
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 10682 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29575 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30733 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 57965 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17824 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 26934 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 28375 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 45901 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43398 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2792 views

The "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a "coalition of national resilience" and a "government of national resilience" against the backdrop of the NABU and SAPO anti-corruption investigation. They call for negotiations between pro-Ukrainian factions and the formation of a government without party quotas.

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it about

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience." The corresponding statement was published by People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and member of the relevant parliamentary faction, Mykyta Poturaiev, on November 19 on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

The statement contains 5 points, including those concerning the coalition and the government.

To restore the trust of Ukrainian citizens and our international partners in the state, we call for immediate negotiations between all pro-Ukrainian factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the creation of a coalition of national resilience.

- reads the statement by representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO.

The statement reads: "We call on all parliamentary pro-Ukrainian forces to abandon narrow party and personal priorities that may hinder such unification."

A government of national resilience – without party quotas and backroom deals. After the formation of a coalition of national resilience, it is necessary to begin negotiations between all factions and groups that will join it regarding the formation of a Government of national resilience.

- the statement notes.

Such a government, the statement indicates, "must be: formed without party quotas, backroom deals, and 'our people'; composed of specialists with an impeccable reputation and proven management experience in relevant fields; focused on fulfilling a clearly defined anti-crisis mandate: ensuring defense capability, economic stability, energy security, and an uncompromising fight against high-level corruption."

"Members of such a government must uphold national, not narrow political or party interests, and not use their positions as a springboard for future political campaigns," the statement said.

The statement also notes: "All individuals without exception involved in the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO regarding the activities of the criminal group led by Timur Mindich must be immediately dismissed. If further investigation reveals new individuals with official powers involved in the activities of this group, the harshest sanctions provided by Ukrainian law must also be applied to them."

"It is important that the activities of the Office of the President of Ukraine are as transparent as possible, institutionally ordered, and free from any informal influence of individuals involved in corrupt practices," reads the statement by representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO.

The statement notes: "We are convinced that the President of Ukraine will use the results of this investigation and the clear public demand as an opportunity to cleanse and renew his inner circle, strengthening trust in the institution of the Head of State both within the country and among our international partners."

At the same time, Poturaiev's message regarding the statement does not list the signatories.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's contractors, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million USD passed through the so-called 'laundry'," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas," NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion11.11.25, 14:14 • 3125 views

Amidst the corruption investigation in the energy sector, the Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko, who previously headed the Ministry of Energy, and the Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, were dismissed from their positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "principled quick decisions."

Julia Shramko

Politics
Timur Mindich
Sanctions
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine