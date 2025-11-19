Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it about

Representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction issued a statement "in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO" calling for the creation of a new "coalition of national resilience" and a "new government of national resilience." The corresponding statement was published by People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and member of the relevant parliamentary faction, Mykyta Poturaiev, on November 19 on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

The statement contains 5 points, including those concerning the coalition and the government.

To restore the trust of Ukrainian citizens and our international partners in the state, we call for immediate negotiations between all pro-Ukrainian factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the creation of a coalition of national resilience. - reads the statement by representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO.

The statement reads: "We call on all parliamentary pro-Ukrainian forces to abandon narrow party and personal priorities that may hinder such unification."

A government of national resilience – without party quotas and backroom deals. After the formation of a coalition of national resilience, it is necessary to begin negotiations between all factions and groups that will join it regarding the formation of a Government of national resilience. - the statement notes.

Such a government, the statement indicates, "must be: formed without party quotas, backroom deals, and 'our people'; composed of specialists with an impeccable reputation and proven management experience in relevant fields; focused on fulfilling a clearly defined anti-crisis mandate: ensuring defense capability, economic stability, energy security, and an uncompromising fight against high-level corruption."

"Members of such a government must uphold national, not narrow political or party interests, and not use their positions as a springboard for future political campaigns," the statement said.

The statement also notes: "All individuals without exception involved in the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO regarding the activities of the criminal group led by Timur Mindich must be immediately dismissed. If further investigation reveals new individuals with official powers involved in the activities of this group, the harshest sanctions provided by Ukrainian law must also be applied to them."

"It is important that the activities of the Office of the President of Ukraine are as transparent as possible, institutionally ordered, and free from any informal influence of individuals involved in corrupt practices," reads the statement by representatives of the "Servant of the People" political party faction in connection with the anti-corruption investigation by NABU and SAPO.

The statement notes: "We are convinced that the President of Ukraine will use the results of this investigation and the clear public demand as an opportunity to cleanse and renew his inner circle, strengthening trust in the institution of the Head of State both within the country and among our international partners."

At the same time, Poturaiev's message regarding the statement does not list the signatories.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's contractors, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value. Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million USD passed through the so-called 'laundry'," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas," NABU and SAPO detectives identified the leader of the criminal organization - "Carlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion

Amidst the corruption investigation in the energy sector, the Minister of Justice, Herman Halushchenko, who previously headed the Ministry of Energy, and the Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, were dismissed from their positions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced a meeting of the Staff on Thursday, November 20, as well as talks with government officials, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction this week, reporting on the preparation of "necessary legislative initiatives" and "principled quick decisions."