Red caps with the slogan "Make America Go Away" have become a symbol of protests in Greenland and Denmark

European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 4514 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 16601 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 17146 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 28878 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 20911 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27121 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24606 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24599 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21712 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 16950 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 30230 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 01:02 PM • 9034 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 11569 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 12731 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 1634 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 16601 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 28878 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 30266 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 44082 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Europe
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 2598 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 3896 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 4108 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 12766 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 11602 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Red caps with the slogan "Make America Go Away" have become a symbol of protests in Greenland and Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Red caps with ironic slogans parodying Donald Trump's catchphrase have become a symbol of protests in Greenland and Denmark against the potential purchase of Greenland by the United States. The accessories, created by a store in Copenhagen, sold by the thousands, uniting protesters.

Red caps with the slogan "Make America Go Away" have become a symbol of protests in Greenland and Denmark

An ironic interpretation of Donald Trump's signature caps, created by a clothing store in Copenhagen, has become a symbol of Denmark's solidarity with Greenland. The accessories gained popularity amid mass protests against the US president's demands to buy the self-governing territory. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The red baseball caps visually resemble the headwear of Trump supporters with the slogan "Make America Great Again", but contain altered slogans, including "Make America Great Again" (in the sense of the US withdrawal) and "Already Great" (regarding Greenland). According to store co-owner Michael, the first batch of one hundred pieces lay on the shelves for months, but after the political situation escalated, the product went viral and was instantly sold out.

For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States20.01.26, 20:49 • 1186 views

The main owner of the store, Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, also developed the slogan "Nu det NUUK". This is a Danish pun that is consonant with the phrase "Nu det nok" ("Now it's enough"), where the word "enough" is replaced by the name of the capital of Greenland – Nuuk.

Scale of the protest movement

The store owner personally handed out about 300 such caps during Saturday's rally in Copenhagen. Tonnesen told Reuters: "I thought: How can you communicate easily while pressing the gas?"

Last weekend, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Copenhagen and Nuuk. Protesters, many of whom wore ironic red caps, marched to US diplomatic missions chanting "Greenland is not for sale."

Denmark and Greenland staged mass protests over Trump's threats to annex the island17.01.26, 22:53 • 4742 views

Stepan Haftko

