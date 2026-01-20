Red caps with the slogan "Make America Go Away" have become a symbol of protests in Greenland and Denmark

An ironic interpretation of Donald Trump's signature caps, created by a clothing store in Copenhagen, has become a symbol of Denmark's solidarity with Greenland. The accessories gained popularity amid mass protests against the US president's demands to buy the self-governing territory. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The red baseball caps visually resemble the headwear of Trump supporters with the slogan "Make America Great Again", but contain altered slogans, including "Make America Great Again" (in the sense of the US withdrawal) and "Already Great" (regarding Greenland). According to store co-owner Michael, the first batch of one hundred pieces lay on the shelves for months, but after the political situation escalated, the product went viral and was instantly sold out.

For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States

The main owner of the store, Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, also developed the slogan "Nu det NUUK". This is a Danish pun that is consonant with the phrase "Nu det nok" ("Now it's enough"), where the word "enough" is replaced by the name of the capital of Greenland – Nuuk.

Scale of the protest movement

The store owner personally handed out about 300 such caps during Saturday's rally in Copenhagen. Tonnesen told Reuters: "I thought: How can you communicate easily while pressing the gas?"

Last weekend, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Copenhagen and Nuuk. Protesters, many of whom wore ironic red caps, marched to US diplomatic missions chanting "Greenland is not for sale."

Denmark and Greenland staged mass protests over Trump's threats to annex the island