Denmark and Greenland staged mass protests over Trump's threats to annex the island

Photo: Reuters

On January 17, thousands of people in Copenhagen and Nuuk took to the streets to protest against US President Donald Trump's demands to transfer Greenland under American control. Participants in the actions emphasized that the island has the right to independently determine its future and rejected the possibility of any purchase or forceful seizure of the territory. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

President Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland is vital to US security due to its strategic location and vast mineral deposits. Moreover, the White House has not ruled out the use of force to establish control over the island. In response to these threats, Denmark has already requested military support from other European countries, which have sent their personnel to the island to strengthen its defense.

Marches in Copenhagen and Nuuk

In the Danish capital, over 20,000 demonstrators marched to the US embassy. People held signs reading "Greenland is not for sale," "No means no," and "Hands off Greenland."

I came here today because I think it's important to show that Greenland is not for sale. It's not a toy. It's our home — stated civil servant Naja Holm during a rally in Nuuk.

In the capital of Greenland, thousands of people led by Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen marched to the American consulate, chanting "Kalaallit Nunaat" – the island's self-name in Greenlandic.

Call to the world

Julie Rademacher, head of the Greenlandic organization in Denmark "Uagut," expressed gratitude for the solidarity of Danish society and called on the international community to pay attention to Washington's aggressive rhetoric.

I am very grateful for the tremendous support we Greenlanders are receiving... we are also sending a message to the world that you all need to wake up — emphasized Julie Rademacher.

