No intimidation or threats will affect us either in Ukraine or in Greenland: Macron reacted to Trump's tariff threats

January 17, 12:49 PM • 11685 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 18473 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 18115 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 29591 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 40038 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35217 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 50630 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28314 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43501 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35885 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Ukrainian delegation working with Trump's envoys in the US "these days": Umerov named areas of workJanuary 17, 09:58 AM • 6002 views
US threatens Syria with sanctions over Kurds - WSJJanuary 17, 10:14 AM • 8380 views
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injuredPhotoJanuary 17, 10:51 AM • 7162 views
Zelenskyy held an energy meeting: named where the situation is most difficult and announced instructions for sky protectionJanuary 17, 10:59 AM • 5078 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 15002 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 20248 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 50630 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 29237 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 60890 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 91139 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Greenland
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19006 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 16954 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15330 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 14915 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26508 views
No intimidation or threats will affect us either in Ukraine or in Greenland: Macron reacted to Trump's tariff threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the US decision to impose tariffs on European countries over their stance on Greenland. He stressed that Europe would act together if these measures were confirmed.

No intimidation or threats will affect us either in Ukraine or in Greenland: Macron reacted to Trump's tariff threats

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the US decision to impose tariffs against European countries over their stance on Greenland. He emphasized that Europe would act jointly if these measures were confirmed. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of peoples in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It is at the heart of our commitment to the United Nations and its Charter. It is on this basis that we support and will continue to support Ukraine, and it is on this basis that we have built a coalition of those who seek a strong and lasting peace to defend these principles and our security.

- wrote Macron.

He noted that it was on this basis that France also decided to participate in exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland.

We fully assume this decision, as security in the Arctic and on the external borders of our Europe is at stake. No intimidation or threat will affect us — neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we face such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will react unitedly and in a coordinated manner if they are confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is respected. It is in this spirit that I will interact with our European partners.

- Macron stated.

Recall

Donald Trump is imposing 10% tariffs on NATO countries, including Great Britain, France, and Germany, due to their troops in Greenland. Tariffs will increase to 25% from June 1 and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland is reached.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Greenland
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
France
United States
Ukraine