No intimidation or threats will affect us either in Ukraine or in Greenland: Macron reacted to Trump's tariff threats

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the US decision to impose tariffs against European countries over their stance on Greenland. He emphasized that Europe would act jointly if these measures were confirmed. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of peoples in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It is at the heart of our commitment to the United Nations and its Charter. It is on this basis that we support and will continue to support Ukraine, and it is on this basis that we have built a coalition of those who seek a strong and lasting peace to defend these principles and our security. - wrote Macron.

He noted that it was on this basis that France also decided to participate in exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland.

We fully assume this decision, as security in the Arctic and on the external borders of our Europe is at stake. No intimidation or threat will affect us — neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we face such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will react unitedly and in a coordinated manner if they are confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is respected. It is in this spirit that I will interact with our European partners. - Macron stated.

Recall

Donald Trump is imposing 10% tariffs on NATO countries, including Great Britain, France, and Germany, due to their troops in Greenland. Tariffs will increase to 25% from June 1 and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland is reached.