Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on Greenland

Donald Trump has stated that he will impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries — including Great Britain, France, and Germany — that have deployed troops to Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he noted: "Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland have gone to Greenland, for unknown purposes," adding: "This is a very dangerous situation for the security, protection, and survival of our planet."

The US President announced that a 10% tariff would be applied to all goods these countries export to the US, starting February 1, and the rate would increase to 25% from June 1.

"This tariff will remain in effect until an agreement is reached on the full and final purchase of Greenland," he added.

Trump reiterated his warning that "China and Russia want Greenland," noting that "Denmark can do nothing about it."

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans