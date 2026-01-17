$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 12170 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 14700 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 26282 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 37055 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33444 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 46980 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27774 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42721 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35497 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Donald Trump is imposing 10% tariffs on NATO countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, over their troops in Greenland. Tariffs will rise to 25% from June 1 and will remain in effect until a deal to purchase Greenland is reached.

Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on Greenland

Donald Trump has stated that he will impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries — including Great Britain, France, and Germany — that have deployed troops to Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he noted: "Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland have gone to Greenland, for unknown purposes," adding: "This is a very dangerous situation for the security, protection, and survival of our planet."

The US President announced that a 10% tariff would be applied to all goods these countries export to the US, starting February 1, and the rate would increase to 25% from June 1.

"This tariff will remain in effect until an agreement is reached on the full and final purchase of Greenland," he added.

Trump reiterated his warning that "China and Russia want Greenland," noting that "Denmark can do nothing about it."

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans16.01.26, 19:14 • 3776 views

Olga Rozgon

