For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:44 PM • 862 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 13145 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 15152 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 25887 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 19537 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26554 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24186 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24286 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21603 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18034 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 15370 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 27646 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideo01:02 PM • 6228 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 9406 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 10810 views
Publications
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 13129 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 25873 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 27975 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 42844 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 73855 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 1528 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 2864 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 3182 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 11062 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 9892 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Canadian defense planners have, for the first time in a hundred years, conducted a theoretical simulation of actions in the event of a large-scale conflict with the United States. The model envisages a transition to unconventional warfare using small groups and drones due to the inability to confront the US army.

For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States

For the first time in a hundred years, Canadian defense planners have conducted theoretical modeling of actions in the event of a large-scale conflict with the United States. According to The Globe and Mail, this is currently only a theoretical model, not a real operational plan, UNN reports.

Details

According to the modeling scenario, American forces are capable of capturing key strategic facilities in Canada on land and at sea within a period of two to seven days. Experts state that Canada does not have sufficient regular troops and modern weapons to effectively counter a full-scale US attack in a traditional format.

In this regard, Canada's theoretical response involves a transition to unconventional warfare methods. The strategy is based on the use of small groups of irregular forces and armed civilians. The main methods of resistance are defined as ambush tactics, sabotage, sudden attacks, and the massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Canadian PM calls Russia an obvious threat in the Arctic20.01.26, 20:37 • 372 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
Skirmishes
Canada
United States