For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States

For the first time in a hundred years, Canadian defense planners have conducted theoretical modeling of actions in the event of a large-scale conflict with the United States. According to The Globe and Mail, this is currently only a theoretical model, not a real operational plan, UNN reports.

According to the modeling scenario, American forces are capable of capturing key strategic facilities in Canada on land and at sea within a period of two to seven days. Experts state that Canada does not have sufficient regular troops and modern weapons to effectively counter a full-scale US attack in a traditional format.

In this regard, Canada's theoretical response involves a transition to unconventional warfare methods. The strategy is based on the use of small groups of irregular forces and armed civilians. The main methods of resistance are defined as ambush tactics, sabotage, sudden attacks, and the massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

