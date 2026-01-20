Canadian PM calls Russia an obvious threat in the Arctic

Russia poses an obvious threat in the Arctic, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, emphasizing that this threat is currently "more potential than real." This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Carney made the statement on Tuesday in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's claim that Greenland is under threat from Russia and China.

"Russia — without a doubt — is a threat in the Arctic. Without a doubt. Russia is doing many terrible things," Carney said during an event at the World Economic Forum. At the same time, he added that "at this stage, the threat is more potential than real in terms of actual activity in the Arctic, and we intend to keep it that way."

According to Carney, Arctic threats explain Canada's constant — 365 days a year — presence in the air, at sea, and on land. "That's why we are expanding the submarine fleet, strengthening fighter aircraft, and building over-the-horizon radars to protect against Russian missile threats and other risks," he noted.

Before the Q&A session, the Prime Minister delivered an emotional speech in which he called on middle powers to unite to counter the hegemony of superpowers.

Asked how this aligns with his recent visit to China, Carney replied that it is logical for Canada to seek opportunities for cooperation with its second-largest trading partner, while maintaining "safeguards" in the relationship.

During his speeches on threats to middle powers and the situation around Greenland, Carney did not directly mention Trump.

Earlier that day, Trump posted an image of a map on the Truth Social social network, on which Canada and Greenland were covered by the American flag.

Media: Trump complains about Canada's vulnerability to China and Russia in the Arctic

Asked whether a "path to de-escalation" was possible in the dispute over Greenland, Carney said: "From the discussions that have been provoked — admittedly, in a rather unusual way — a better outcome may emerge."

The Prime Minister also stated that the issue of Greenland's and Arctic security can be effectively addressed within NATO.

According to him, the measures already being taken by the Nordic countries, Great Britain, Canada, and other Alliance members must be comprehensively strengthened.

"It is obvious that NATO is currently being tested. And the first response to this should be a decisive provision of Arctic security — taking into account all possible scenarios," Carney concluded.

NATO strengthens Arctic presence: British Marines transition to year-round deployment in Norway