Canadian PM calls Russia an obvious threat in the Arctic

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 11953 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 14238 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 24561 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 18849 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26134 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23987 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24095 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21543 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17980 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 38041 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 14977 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 27034 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideo01:02 PM • 5600 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 8504 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 10355 views
Publications
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 11953 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 24561 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 27035 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 42352 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 73394 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 1076 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 2448 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 2790 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 10363 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 8518 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Canadian PM calls Russia an obvious threat in the Arctic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated in Davos that Russia poses an obvious, albeit potential, threat in the Arctic. He emphasized that Canada is expanding its navy and air force to defend against Russian threats.

Canadian PM calls Russia an obvious threat in the Arctic

Russia poses an obvious threat in the Arctic, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, emphasizing that this threat is currently "more potential than real." This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Carney made the statement on Tuesday in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's claim that Greenland is under threat from Russia and China.

"Russia — without a doubt — is a threat in the Arctic. Without a doubt. Russia is doing many terrible things," Carney said during an event at the World Economic Forum. At the same time, he added that "at this stage, the threat is more potential than real in terms of actual activity in the Arctic, and we intend to keep it that way."

According to Carney, Arctic threats explain Canada's constant — 365 days a year — presence in the air, at sea, and on land. "That's why we are expanding the submarine fleet, strengthening fighter aircraft, and building over-the-horizon radars to protect against Russian missile threats and other risks," he noted.

Before the Q&A session, the Prime Minister delivered an emotional speech in which he called on middle powers to unite to counter the hegemony of superpowers.

Asked how this aligns with his recent visit to China, Carney replied that it is logical for Canada to seek opportunities for cooperation with its second-largest trading partner, while maintaining "safeguards" in the relationship.

During his speeches on threats to middle powers and the situation around Greenland, Carney did not directly mention Trump.

Earlier that day, Trump posted an image of a map on the Truth Social social network, on which Canada and Greenland were covered by the American flag.

Media: Trump complains about Canada's vulnerability to China and Russia in the Arctic18.01.26, 18:32 • 6387 views

Asked whether a "path to de-escalation" was possible in the dispute over Greenland, Carney said: "From the discussions that have been provoked — admittedly, in a rather unusual way — a better outcome may emerge."

The Prime Minister also stated that the issue of Greenland's and Arctic security can be effectively addressed within NATO.

According to him, the measures already being taken by the Nordic countries, Great Britain, Canada, and other Alliance members must be comprehensively strengthened.

"It is obvious that NATO is currently being tested. And the first response to this should be a decisive provision of Arctic security — taking into account all possible scenarios," Carney concluded.

NATO strengthens Arctic presence: British Marines transition to year-round deployment in Norway11.01.26, 02:46 • 10235 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Greenland
Mark Carney
Davos
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Canada
Great Britain
China