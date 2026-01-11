$42.990.00
NATO strengthens Arctic presence: British Marines transition to year-round deployment in Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

NATO is bolstering its northern flank: British Marines are being deployed to Norway year-round to counter the Russian-Chinese alliance. 1,500 troops will be based at Camp Viking, monitoring underwater activity and protecting infrastructure.

NATO strengthens Arctic presence: British Marines transition to year-round deployment in Norway

The North Atlantic Alliance has begun a large-scale strengthening of its northern flank as part of the implementation of the "Lunn-House Agreement" defense pact. According to agreements signed between Great Britain and Norway in December 2025, units of the British Royal Marines will now be permanently based beyond the Arctic Circle. Newsweek reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, British Commando Force units were deployed in the Norwegian Arctic only during the winter to practice survival and combat skills in extreme conditions. The new mission involves the presence of a contingent of 1,500 personnel throughout the year.

In Norway, a Russian influence operation on the academic and expert community was exposed - CPD

The operational center will be Camp Viking in the village of Øverbygd, located 65 kilometers from the strategically important city of Tromsø. The units will be provided with specialized all-terrain vehicles and air support from the Commando Helicopter Force.

Countering the Russia-China alliance

The strengthening of the Arctic grouping is a direct response by NATO to Russia's military buildup and its growing cooperation with China in the polar region.

Russia's Arctic resources divided among three Kremlin-linked individuals – Foreign Intelligence Service

The main tasks of the mission are defined as:

  • Underwater activity control: Countering Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.
    • Infrastructure protection: Defense of critical underwater cables and energy facilities.
      • Creation of a joint fleet: Formation of an interchangeable group of advanced anti-submarine frigates.

        The UK Ministry of Defense emphasized that year-round deployment in one of the world's harshest environments gives the Alliance a qualitative advantage and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to protecting northern allies.

        Danish intelligence for the first time named the US a potential threat to national security

        Stepan Haftko

        Politics
        Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
        NATO
        Norway
        Great Britain
        China