Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th

In 2026, Ukraine ranked 20th in the global military power rating among 145 countries, according to the analytical resource Global Firepower, which annually assesses the defense potential of states, UNN reports.

Details

The Global Firepower rating is formed based on more than 60 indicators. It takes into account not only the size of the army and the amount of military equipment, but also the economic and demographic potential of the country.

Among Ukraine's strengths, the rating compilers noted the size of its active army, the number of soldiers and reservists, available military equipment, and naval potential. Separately, the volume of coal production, the size of the railway network, and the level of defense spending were taken into account.

However, Ukraine's weaknesses in the rating include the absence of submarines and large warships, including aircraft carriers, frigates, corvettes, and destroyers, as well as its own tankers. Large volumes of coal, oil, and gas consumption were also noted among the disadvantages.

Who is in the TOP-10

In the overall list, Ukraine is located next to Spain (18th place), Egypt (19th), Poland (21st), and Taiwan (22nd).

The top ten most powerful armies in the world according to Global Firepower include: the USA, Russia, China, India, South Korea, France, Japan, Great Britain, Turkey, and Italy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy considers the creation of a united armed forces of Europe within 3-5 years to be realistic, but this depends on the pace of decision-making, access to components, and political will. He emphasized that Ukraine, with its combat experience, can become the basis of such an army.