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"Putin’s emergence from isolation has already begun" - Zelenskyy on possible summit between Russia, the US and China without Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Putin has reportedly proposed a meeting with Trump and Xi without Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that Kyiv wants consultations if Ukraine is on the agenda.

"Putin’s emergence from isolation has already begun" - Zelenskyy on possible summit between Russia, the US and China without Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to reports about an offer by Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine is expected to be discussed. He said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN writes.

Details

"I would like to understand this, in order to avoid further surprises. The question is not only whether they will meet with us or without us: unfortunately, Putin's gradual emergence from isolation has already begun. This will not be the first step. However, if Ukraine is on the agenda, we would like Ukraine to be consulted. I cannot comment on the rest: I do not know what they will discuss," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about the fact that "Putin is proposing a meeting with Trump and Xi without Ukraine," and whether he is concerned "that they will decide your future without you."

Further details

The WSJ earlier reported that Kremlin head Vladimir Putin was proposing a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss an agreement concerning Russia's war against Ukraine. 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States could encourage Putin to continue the war against Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on reports of a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that "there have been discussions about a meeting," but that he did not know "whether it has been finally agreed upon."

After this, Trump, commenting on reports about the summit, stated, according to Reuters, that he was open to trilateral talks with Xi and Putin as early as next month.

"We would discuss nuclear weapons and denuclearization," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "If President Xi wants this, I would discuss it. I am sure we would also talk about other things, such as trade."

The European Union stated that it was aware of reports about the Kremlin's proposal for a possible summit involving Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Julia Shramko

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