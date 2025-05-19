$41.470.00
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
Putin must prove that he really wants peace and accept a 30-day ceasefire - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

Emmanuel Macron called on Vladimir Putin to accept Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The leaders of the countries discussed this issue on the eve of Trump's conversation with Putin.

Putin must prove that he really wants peace and accept a 30-day ceasefire - Macron

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must prove on Monday that he really wants peace and accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump, which is supported by Ukraine and Europe. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in X, reports UNN.

Details

Macron said that on May 18, he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after their talks in Kyiv and Tirana.

President Putin must prove tomorrow that he really wants peace and accept the unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by President Trump, which is supported by Ukraine and Europe

- Macron wrote.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio18.05.25, 17:29 • 3412 views

Addendum

Reuters reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany. It is noted that the conversation took place on the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The chief negotiator of US President Donald Trump, who is working on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. In his opinion, this conversation "will greatly help determine where we are and how to complete these negotiations."

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations18.05.25, 12:51 • 53909 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that in Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

