Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54002 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60907 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168624 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215028 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132910 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362196 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180226 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148827 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197533 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 842 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4736 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12013 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33455 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35377 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37790 views

Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. This was reported by the press service of the government of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, July 3, UNN reports.

Details

In Astana, Putin is scheduled to talk to the heads of state participating in the summit.  Putin was met at the airport by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

In particular, Putin plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and also expects to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The SCO summit will be held in Astana on July 4. The event will be attended by the heads of state and representative offices of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Turkey and Turkmenistan, as well as SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan to attend the SCO summit: Putin will also be there02.07.24, 11:01 • 18994 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents
United Nations
Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
India
Azerbaijan
Qatar
Xi Jinping
United Arab Emirates
China
Turkey
Pakistan
Iran
Kazakhstan
