Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. This was reported by the press service of the government of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, July 3, UNN reports.

In Astana, Putin is scheduled to talk to the heads of state participating in the summit. Putin was met at the airport by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

In particular, Putin plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and also expects to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The SCO summit will be held in Astana on July 4. The event will be attended by the heads of state and representative offices of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Turkey and Turkmenistan, as well as SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

