$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 560 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 10883 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 26578 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 28846 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 27275 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 29172 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 23796 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 19365 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 22253 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27897 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 10354 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 13687 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 11744 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cables05:23 AM • 5264 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 6886 views
Publications
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 560 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 29877 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 36618 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 32876 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 48027 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 578 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 25250 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 27011 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 26351 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 51851 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times

Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Retired judge Denys Nevyadomsky spoke about how to identify politically motivated criminal proceedings used to pressure businesses. He named signs of such cases, including investigators' focus on pressure rather than evidence collection, property seizures, and dragging out investigations.

Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases

Businesses often resort to competitive warfare and involve law enforcement agencies in this. Through custom-made criminal proceedings, dishonest players destroy competitors and seize markets. UNN asked retired judge Denys Nevyadomsky how to recognize custom-made criminal cases.

According to Nevyadomsky, an experienced lawyer can quickly determine that a criminal proceeding is custom-made. The key indicator is the investigators' focus not on collecting evidence, but on exerting systemic pressure on the company and its employees.

Among the typical tools of such pressure, Nevyadomsky named property seizures, including equipment, which paralyzes the company's operations.

The lawyer paid special attention to the practice of frequent summonses of employees for interrogations, which are used for psychological pressure and to create an atmosphere of constant tension within the company.

Another characteristic feature of custom-made cases, the retired judge called the deliberate dragging out of the investigation, so that investigators would not lose control over the criminal proceedings for as long as possible. At the same time, in custom-made cases, suspicion is often not served on the defendants, which does not start the procedural terms of the investigation.

An experienced lawyer will be able to determine whether a case is custom-made. The main signs are: investigators focusing on exerting pressure, not collecting evidence; imposing arrests and choosing a preventive measure as an end in itself, stopping business activities by seizing equipment (instead of extracting information), frequent summonses of employees for interrogations to increase tension, disseminating information about criminal proceedings through controlled media, dragging out the case (not sending the case to court for as long as possible so as not to transfer control over it to the court), not serving suspicion (this does not start the preclusive terms of the investigation, and in wartime, a case under suspicion can last forever)

- Nevyadomsky noted.

In such a situation, according to the lawyer, the business owner against whom a custom-made criminal proceeding is being investigated can understand with whom he has a conflict of interest.

Custom-made cases against a group of aviation companies

One of the striking examples of custom-made persecution and pressure on business is the case against a number of airlines. As UNN previously wrote, at the end of 2022, the National Police opened criminal proceedings No. 12022000000001276 against a group of aviation companies, including "Aviakompaniya Konstanta". Formally, the investigation concerns alleged complicity with the aggressor state and property seizure. The case was opened based on a statement by the head of the NGO "Council of ATO Veterans" Pavlo Moshkovsky, which is associated with the company "Ukrainian Helicopters".

In the statement, he spoke about a "conspiracy theory" allegedly aimed at weakening Ukraine's economic security and seizing strategic enterprises in the aviation industry, in particular SE "Antonov", which, by the way, continues to be state-owned. At the same time, after almost four years of investigation, no facts confirming these claims have been established.

Despite the fact that crimes under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine fall under the jurisdiction of the SBU, the proceedings were investigated by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police until 2025, after which they were transferred to the SBU. In parallel, investigators initiated large-scale searches, seizure of equipment, and arrest of company accounts, which effectively paralyzed economic activity and led to the disruption of contracts, including for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international humanitarian missions. 

It should be noted that similar criminal proceedings, opened on the same statements by the NGO "Council of ATO Veterans" in the SBU and the SBI, had previously been closed due to the absence of a crime. In addition, according to UNN, the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially confirmed the absence of grounds for applying sanctions against the "Konstanta" group of companies.

The companies emphasize that all foreign counterparties, particularly in the UAE, underwent strict international compliance, and no state bank recorded suspicious financial transactions.

PJSC "Aviakompaniya Konstanta" is a permanent official carrier for international humanitarian missions and non-profit organizations, and also fulfills orders for partner states, including NATO countries. The company is one of the leading operators of "Antonov" aircraft and the operator of the largest fleet of An-26s, which makes it an important part of Ukraine's aviation capability. The enterprise has established a full cycle of maintenance for aircraft manufactured by SE "Antonov". 

Since 2019, the company has been an official UN partner and holds EASA TCO, UK TCO, and US FAA certificates, thus meeting the highest international requirements. The group's airlines regularly undergo UN inspections and audits as part of vendor due diligence, performance, and compliance audits, which further confirms compliance with transparency requirements. The high level of trust from international partners is confirmed by the appointment of retired US Army Major General David L. Grange as Chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2024.

The group's airlines have the status of critically important enterprises for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period, granted by the State Aviation Service of Ukraine. The airlines also have the status of critically important enterprises in the field of aviation transport, granted by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. 

The aviation industry is a strategic component of Ukraine's infrastructure, which is critical both during the war and after its end. Enterprises in the sector support and strengthen the state's defense capabilities, replenish the budget with taxes, and provide employment both in their own sphere and in related ones. Aviation is a driver of Ukraine's technological development, relying on innovations and the unique experience of specialists accumulated over decades of professional development.

Pressure on strategic Ukrainian enterprises through obviously dubious and protracted criminal proceedings is not just a problem for a single business. It undermines the capabilities of sectors that work for defense, humanitarian missions, international trust, and the country's future recovery. The destruction or paralysis of strategic Ukrainian business can be beneficial to the aggressor state and should be considered a risk factor that requires special attention from institutions.

In this situation, the key is to prevent the use of the law enforcement system as a tool for competitive wars: transparent procedural decisions, return of seized property and equipment, adherence to deadlines, and proper judicial control are needed. Protecting strategic aviation during wartime is protecting the state.

Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars08.12.25, 12:53 • 48989 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublications
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
State budget
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
An-32P
David L. Grange
National Police of Ukraine
charity
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
NATO
United Nations
Ukraine