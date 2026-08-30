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Pro-Russian hackers attacked Norway’s government services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The Server Killers group attacked Norway’s government services and caused a leak of budget data. The hackers linked the attack to support for Ukraine.

Pro-Russian hackers attacked Norway’s government services

The pro-Russian hacker group Server Killers carried out a series of large-scale cyberattacks on Norway’s government sector, as a result of which dozens of government services were unavailable for three days. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the CCD, one of the targets of the attack was the Norwegian Agency for Public and Digitalization. The cyberattack caused a three-day disruption to the operation of dozens of government services. In addition, information related to Norway’s state budget was leaked in parallel.

The Center noted that the pro-Russian hacker group Server Killers, which has been operating since 2023, claimed responsibility for the attack. Previously, the hackers had attacked resources in Romania and Canada.

The attackers themselves allegedly linked the cyberattack to Oslo’s policy toward Ukraine. In particular, they cited as their motive revenge for Norway’s conclusion of a strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine and its decision to continue financial support for Kyiv until 2027.

The CCD considers such cyberattacks to be an element of Russia’s hybrid pressure on states that support Ukraine.

The use of cyberattacks as a direct response to the diplomatic and financial steps of European states is a classic manifestation of the Russian Federation’s hybrid war. The main goal of such operations is to exert pressure on Ukraine’s allies

- the Center stated.

The CCD emphasized the need to strengthen the joint cyber defense of partner states and introduce additional sanctions against pro-Russian hacker networks.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Europe is recording an increase in Russia-linked acts of sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks. However, there is no evidence of preparations for a direct attack on NATO.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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