Power lines damaged by debris from a downed drone — what is known about outages affecting electricity and water supplies in Lutsk

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Power lines were damaged in the Lutsk community by fragments of a downed drone. As a result, there are disruptions to electricity and water supplies. This was reported by Volyn Regional Military Administration head Roman Romaniuk, who added that emergency crews are already working, UNN reports.

Details

According to Romaniuk, during the evening air raid alerts, three jet-powered Shahed drones were in Volyn’s airspace. All enemy targets were destroyed.

At the same time, power lines in the Lutsk community were damaged by fragments of a downed drone. As a result, there are disruptions to electricity and water supplies. Emergency crews are already working. We are also taking measures to restore the water supply - Romaniuk reported.

According to him, attacks by enemy drones on the region are continuing.

There are still quite a lot of weapons in the country’s airspace, so I strongly urge you not to ignore air raid alerts and to go to shelters.

An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and water