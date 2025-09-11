NATO has not yet made decisions on shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine - Sikorski

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, the possibility of involving NATO countries in intercepting Russian drones in the sky over Ukraine. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

At a press conference on Wednesday, September 10, journalists asked Sikorski about Poland's position on Kyiv's proposals for NATO aviation and air defense to shoot down Russian missiles and drones that threaten the Alliance's airspace.

The Polish Foreign Minister noted that on the same day, Andriy Sybiha raised this issue again during their conversation.

At the same time, Sikorski emphasized that Polish pilots have certain operational limitations - first and foremost, they are obliged to ensure the safety of civilians on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ukraine asks us that if something clearly approaches our borders and poses a direct threat to us, we can do it over their territory - he said.

Sikorski clarified that no decisions have been made on this issue yet.

Drone attack on Poland

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for air safety. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Recall

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. The incident occurred during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to Russian drones that violated Polish airspace. Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and condemned Russia's actions.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of Russia, Andrey Ordash, after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite facts of incursions.

President Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This happened after 19 Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

In Poland, 16 Russian drones were detected after the night raid. One of them fell on a Territorial Defense unit, another damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

Russia tests Western reaction: Sybiha discussed attack on Poland with French Foreign Minister