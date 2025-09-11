NATO has not yet made decisions on shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine - Sikorski

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 15532 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 40226 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 26323 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 29229 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 30585 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61193 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 82405 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64908 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34911 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38995 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.3m/s
65%
756mm
Popular news
Hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border: MEP showed a photo of a Russian drone that fell in PolandVideoSeptember 10, 12:53 PM • 8568 views
The Russian Ministry of Defense assures that they did not plan to attack Poland and are ready for negotiations with WarsawSeptember 10, 01:05 PM • 6810 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM • 13267 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM • 13910 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base07:42 PM • 11919 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 40226 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61193 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 45380 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 82405 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64908 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 13454 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 78764 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 71703 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 67774 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 136211 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
NASAMS
The New York Times
Diia (service)

NATO has not yet made decisions on shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine - Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha the possibility of involving NATO countries in intercepting Russian drones over Ukraine. Polish pilots have limitations regarding civilian safety, so no decision has been made yet.

NATO has not yet made decisions on shooting down Russian targets over Ukraine - Sikorski

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, the possibility of involving NATO countries in intercepting Russian drones in the sky over Ukraine. This was reported by RMF FM, according to UNN.

Details

At a press conference on Wednesday, September 10, journalists asked Sikorski about Poland's position on Kyiv's proposals for NATO aviation and air defense to shoot down Russian missiles and drones that threaten the Alliance's airspace.

The Polish Foreign Minister noted that on the same day, Andriy Sybiha raised this issue again during their conversation.

At the same time, Sikorski emphasized that Polish pilots have certain operational limitations - first and foremost, they are obliged to ensure the safety of civilians on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ukraine asks us that if something clearly approaches our borders and poses a direct threat to us, we can do it over their territory

- he said.

Sikorski clarified that no decisions have been made on this issue yet.

Drone attack on Poland

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport was closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for air safety. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Two German Patriot air defense systems, deployed in Poland, helped detect Russian drones over Polish territory. More than a dozen drones violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Recall

In the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, damaging the roof and a car; there were no casualties. The incident occurred during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, with some drones violating Polish airspace.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to Russian drones that violated Polish airspace. Allies expressed solidarity with Poland and condemned Russia's actions.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of Russia, Andrey Ordash, after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while simultaneously denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not have reached Poland, despite facts of incursions.

President Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." This happened after 19 Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

In Poland, 16 Russian drones were detected after the night raid. One of them fell on a Territorial Defense unit, another damaged the roof of an outbuilding.

Russia tests Western reaction: Sybiha discussed attack on Poland with French Foreign Minister10.09.25, 19:32 • 2448 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland