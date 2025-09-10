$41.120.13
Russia tests Western reaction: Sybiha discussed attack on Poland with French Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 1204 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister discussed with his French counterpart the intensification of Russian terror and drone incursions into Poland. Ukraine calls for a strong Western reaction and the provision of additional air defense systems.

Russia tests Western reaction: Sybiha discussed attack on Poland with French Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during which he emphasized the intensification of Russian air terror, including on Polish territory. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"I spoke with Jean-Noël Barrot about the escalation of terror from Russia: deadly strikes on civilians, government quarters, and drone incursions into Poland. By deliberately violating Poland's airspace, Russia is testing the West's reaction. And this reaction must be tough," Sybiha said.

According to him, pressure on Moscow must be intensified without delay, both from Europe and the United States.

"Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, especially ahead of the winter season. We must ensure that partners' air defense can be used together with Ukrainian air defense to jointly intercept Russian missiles and drones," Sybiha emphasized.

Addition

Andriy Sybiha stated that allowing the air defense forces of neighboring countries to intercept Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace should be a step towards collective security. Ukraine has been asking for this for a long time.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stressed that the appearance of 19 drones in the country's airspace cannot be considered an accident. He also emphasized that NATO's air defense forces passed this test.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
