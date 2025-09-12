Poland deploys 40,000 troops to the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland is deploying about 40,000 soldiers to its borders with Belarus and Russia amid rising tensions after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. This is reported by TVP World, according to UNN.

Details

Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk stated that tens of thousands of soldiers are expected to participate in the Russian and Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025". According to him, this prompted his country to deploy about 40,000 soldiers near its eastern border.

Poland has been preparing for the "Zapad-2025" maneuvers for many months - emphasized Cezary Tomczyk.

Polish authorities reported that one of the goals of Operation "Zapad-2025" is to practice a possible attack on the so-called Suwałki Gap, a thin strip of land connecting Poland and Lithuania, but located between Belarus and Kaliningrad.

Russian drones in Poland

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Five of them were heading to a NATO base through which the Alliance supplies military aid to Ukraine.

Recall

From September 12, Poland is closing all checkpoints on the border with Belarus, including road and rail. Russia considers this an attempt by Warsaw to escalate tensions in Central Europe.

For national security reasons, in accordance with the resolution of the Polish government, air traffic will be restricted along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine: a complete flight ban will be in effect.

Poland has started redeploying military equipment to the border with Belarus. Early morning footage shows columns of Polish military personnel and vehicles actively heading towards the border.

